ZP to become hi-fi

Nashik: The e-postal tracking system will be functionalised from next to scan every parcel, letter in each department of Zilla Parishad from next week. A facility of video conferencing hall will be provided soon, sources informed.

Around 1,500-2,000 parcels and letters arrive daily at Zilla Parishad. It will take 2-3 days to reach file to the concerned department after sorting them. As this process is offline, it will take time to reach file to respective officials.

There is a burden on employees also. As a measure over this, it has been decided to start the e-postal tracking system. Every parcel and letter will be tracked and concerned officials will see important information in it on their computers.

As a result, a file will reach within time and decision process will speed up. Zilla Parishad has given a fund of Rs. 10 lakh for this. The Chief Minister, Ministers and senior officials interact with Zilla Parishad officials through a video conferencing.

For this they have to go the district collectorate and time is wasted in this. For this, a video conferencing hall will be prepared near cell of additional chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, informed the administration.

Problems will get solved earlier

The important letter which will receive under this system will be scanned immediately and brief information about the subject and concerned letter will be sent to the concerned department through internet. Its copy will also be sent to the department heads. This will help in solving citizens’ problems immediately.

– Pradip Choudhari, dy chief officer (gen. admin)