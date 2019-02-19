ZP decides to black list contractors for pendency

Nashik: A resolution has been passed in general meeting of Zilla Parishad not to give new works for those contractors who failed to complete works in time and kept them pending. It has also been decided to prepare a list of all contractors working for ZP and contractor cannot start work until he receives no objection certificate from deputy engineer.

The general meeting of the ZP was held at Raosaheb Thorat hall under chairperson Shital Sangle. Vice chairperson Nayana Gavit, chairperson Yatindra Pagar, Manisha Pawar, Sunita Charoskar, Aparna Khoskar and chief executive officer Anil Landge were present.

Members argue for a fund in the house, but officials have no seriousness about this, stated the members and slammed the administration. The members complained that contractors do not complete works in time.

The name of ZP is maligned due to such contractors. Considering this it has been decided not to allow those contractors to submit work tender who fail to complete works in time. Barring technical and lack of fund, it has been decided to put those contractors into a blacklist who are delaying works due to other reasons.

The house decided that the concerned contractors should take no objection certificate from deputy engineer before the start of the work. It has been made mandatory to give a letter stating that the concerned road is transferring with ZP after completion of the work.

Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Yatin Kadam, Dr. Pawar and others took part in the discussions.

Public works department, tribal development department and Zilla Parishad work on Zilla Parishad roads, but as there is no coordination among these departments, a bill is issued for a single road 2-3 times, it has come to light.

To curb this, permission will now be given for works on those roads on which works were done minimum four years ago, additional chief executive officer Anil Landge made it clear.