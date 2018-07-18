ZP CEO warns to dismiss four anganwadi supervisors

Nashik: Chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Dr. Naresh Gite ordered to take administrative action against four anganwadi supervisors working under integrated child development service scheme considering serious complaints against them.

He warned to dismiss them, if charges prove during probe. The administration received serious complaints against two supervisors working at Baglan, two at Sinnar and 4 at Trimbakeshwar and Peth.

Maharashtra Rajya Anganwadi Sangh filed a complaint in writing against Kamal Surje working at Baglan project. There were complaints against Asha Sawant working at Sinnar project. Notices were issued to them time to time.

As there was substance in complaints, chargesheet has been filed against both supervisors. A chargesheet has also been filed against Sangita Thakur working at Trimbakeshwar, while pay hike of Meena Thakur working at Peth has been stopped for one year.