ZP CEO orders to stop pay hike of jr asst

Nashik: Chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Dr Naresh Gite ordered to stop pay hike of a junior assistant in small irrigation (east) department for a year for negligence in giving information to ZP office bearers, members and officials during the meeting of water management and cleanliness committee.

A meeting of the water management and cleanliness committee is conducted every month under ZP chairperson Shital Single. It is the responsibility of the small irrigation (east) department to collect information from all concerned departments for this meeting and make it available for ZP office bearers, members and officials for a review.

This responsibility is with junior assistant Shailendra Jadhav. Instructions have also been issued earlier to him for tabling the information after preparation. As he failed to give information in the compact form in a meeting held on July 12, ZP office bearers and members expressed their disappointment.