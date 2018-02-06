ZP CEO Deepakkumar Meena transferred

Nashik : The Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Deepakkumar Meena has been transferred suddenly. Municipal Commissioner of Meera-Bhyander Municipal Corporation Naresh Gite has been appointed in his place.

Since last few months, people’s representatives and office bearers came together against Meena.

Gramsevaks had staged agitation to press for transfer of Meena. They were disappointed after Meena had undertaken a drive to check registers of gramsevaks. He was not caring for people’s representatives. As a result, conflicts between people’s representative and Meena came to the fore many times.

10 MLAs, 25 ZP members and 15 block development officials came together for removal of Meena. Expressing their disappointment over humiliating treatment to members, suspension of officials and working style, they all took an aggressive stand and had insisted on their demand to transfer Meena.

Seema Hiray, Dr. Apurva Hiray, Rajabhau Waje, Yogesh Gholap, Narhari Zirwal, Anil Kadam, Deepika Chavan, J P Gavit and Nirmala Gavit were among the MLAs. BJP MLA Balasaheb Sanap had intervened to end conflict between Meena and people’s representatives, but he failed in it. Besides this Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade had expressed his disappointment over his working style.