Youths should join politics: Bhartiya

Nashik: Youths should join politics and are needed to write a new lesson with their ideal thinking. As future of the country is in their hands, they should keep a new ideal before the world, said, Shrikant Bhartiya, special chief officer at Chief Minister office.

He expressed his views on ‘youth vision for new India’ in a lecture organized by Nashik sub-centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University to mark Swami Vivekanand birth anniversary.

Himgauri Aher-Adke, NMC standing committee chairperson, Rajesh Aghav, Dr Prashant Tope, Sagar Vaidya and others were present on the dais.“ By citing examples from Ramayan, Mahabharat to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam today, Bhartiya made youths aware.

Actually, Lord Hanuman had not set Sri Lanka on fire but had diverted minds of the citizens there from Ravan. Since then, the social genetic is flowing in the blood of youths still today. Youths should take care of their feelings for this, he said.

Students in the country had staged a fight first during an emergency of 1977. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had also dreamt for a swarajya in cooperation with young Mavlas. Youths have the power to preserve many cultural heritages.

They should maintain the sanctity of politics. If one clings to honesty and character in politics, it can be improved. Youths should join politics first for this, Bharatiya urged.

Pranav Ratnaparkhi compered the programme.