Youth spread message of ‘Community Makes a Difference

About 2,000 students participate at World AIDS Day rally

Nashik: The District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU) organised an awareness rally for HIV and AIDS on the occasion of World AIDS Day. About 2,000 college students from across the district participated in the rally and spread the message of ‘Community Makes a Diffrence’, the theme of this year’s World AIDS Day.

Magmo Welfare, Pravara Medical Trust, Anusaya Education Trust, Manmilan Multipurpose Institute, Disha Women’s Institute, Project Vihan and 59 colleges of the district participated in the rally. Nashik Zilla Parishad CEO Bhuwaneshwari S, Deputy Health Director Dr. Ratna Raokhande, district civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale, district health officer Vijay Dekate, additional district civil surgeon Dr. Nikhil Sendane, Matron and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. Jagdale said under the ‘Community Makes a Diffrence’ theme, that each and every individual should get involved in this movement against HIV-AIDS. The youngsters should take initiative in eradicating HIV-AIDS. The people should come forward and should give similar space in community to the HIV positive people.

Acceptance in the community is first and biggest step in the fight against HIV-AIDS, he said. People who were working with DAPCU in spreading awareness about HIV were felicitated on the occasion. College students presented street plays on the occasion.