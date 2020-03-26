Youth murdered in district

NASHIK :

A 27-year-old youth was found murdered here, police said on Wednesday. According to the police sources, the victim has been identified as Anil Dattu Pawar, resident of Naitale Village of Niphad Taluka of this district. The incident came into light on Tuesday late night when the dead body of the victim was found near Pratap Sagar reservoir at Vinchur village.

The police have conducted Panchanam and the body was moved to Niphad Rural Hospital were postmortem is to be done. The victims’ brother has registered the case of murder against the unknown suspects. The Lasalgaon police have registered the case of murder and further investigation is on.