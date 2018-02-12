Youth injured in knife attack die

Nashik: The youth who injured in the knife attack died while undergoing the treatment. A murder case has been registered against two at Gangapur police station. Police arrested one suspect, while another was on the run.

The name of the deceased youth is Baban Soma Bendkule (25, resident of Shivshakti Chowk, Shivajinagar, Satpur). This incident happened on January 29 around 8 pm.

While Baban was walking in a chowk near his residence, suspects Akash Pawar and Tushar Lande (both residents of Shivajinagar, Satpur) stood there. They hit Baban on his head.

When he asked them about this, Akash Pawar stabbed Baban twice with knife. After Baban fell on the ground, both ran away from the spot. Citizens who had gathered there admitted injured Baban immediately to the district civil hospital.

Gangapur police reached there and arrested Tushar Lande immediately, but Akash Pawar succeeded in escaping from the spot..

Following treatment for five days at the district civil hospital, Baban was admitted to a private hospital at Trimbak Naka, but while undergoing the treatment there he died on Sunday evening. His relatives in large numbers gathered in the hospital. They demanded senior police inspector of Gangapur police station K D Patil to arrest suspect Pawar immediately.