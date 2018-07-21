Youth duped on pretext of employment

Nashik: A youth was duped of Rs. 1.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a job at Nashik airport. A case regarding this has been registered at a cyber police station as per IT act. The name of the youth is Sagar Gopal Mahajan, a resident of Mataji Chowk, Vijaynagar.

Unidentified persons contact him last week from mobile numbers 9873663443 and 8860679850. They informed him that they were speaking from Indigo airlines Mumbai and lured him to provide a job as ground staff at Nashik airport.

They asked him to deposit Rs. 1.5 lakh into bank account online. Accordingly, Sagar deposited Rs. 1.51 lakh online between July 5 to 9. When he tried to establish contact with concerned, it could not take place.

After noting that he was cheated, he rushed to the cyber police station and lodged a complaint. Senior police inspector Kamalakar Jadhav is investigating further into the case.