Your preference while voting: Candidate or Party?

Abhishek Vibhandik / Nashik: As Lok Sabha elections are few months away, the preparations have already started. In this context, Deshdoot Times tried to know as to whom people prefer- candidate or party. Some citizens cast their votes in favour of party, while some prefer candidates as they have better relations with them.

Deshdoot Times talks to some Nashikites…..

I will cast my vote for those candidates, who are taking efforts for welfare of people and do development works. It’s our responsibility to support them. Party doesn’t matter. We should give our support to such candidates. Considering this, I will vote better candidates. – – —– – Saurabh Chandratre, businessman

I will prefer candidate while casting my vote. I will see their works not their parties. My vote will be to those candidate who are working for betterment of the society and one who has a good image in the society. – Abhishek Lokhande, service person

My preference is for candidate. I will vote them for them seeing their social works. Candidates should be educated and he/she should have interest in the social work. – ——- – Yogesh Tile, farmer and businessman

The candidate should have a good vision. There is no matter to which party he belongs. He should be non-corrupt, well educated and hardworking. The candidate should be a good leader.

– Prasad Jadhav, businessman