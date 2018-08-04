Youngsters getting ready to celebrate Friendship Day

NASHIK: Making fries feel how special they are in our life, the youngsters are getting ready to celebrate Friendship Day today and to make the occasion a memorable one by organising celebrations and enjoyment in a creative and unique way.

The youngsters celebrate this significant day in an offbeat way. They create new ideas and put them into action and want to have a fabulous and over-the-top Friendship Day celebration every year they met. Some celebrate the day to strengthen their social bond.

They express their love and bond towards nature, trees, birds and animals flora and fauna and a number of environmental elements, while some choose traditional ways to celebrate the day such as visiting picnic spots like Someshwar waterall, Gangapur dam, Dugarwadi, Bhandardara, Chamar caves, Pandav leni and Anjaneri, a number of youngsters plan their favourite destigations like College Road, Gangapur Road, Mahatmanagar besides malls, hotels, restaurants, coffee houses and snacks centres which are decorated with friendship messages, greetings to attract budding youths.

No way to celebrate the day

For Darshana Sutar it has been a confusing time to finalise plan for the day. Darshana, a CS student from Nashik, said, “Friendship Day is a day which we celebrate with our friends; but I never celebrate this day because I think whenever we meet our friends or whenever we are with our friends that each day and that every moment is a friendship day and if asked that what’s my plan about friendship then I am going to celebrate it with myself.”

We celebrate the day in an innovative way

Varsha Dyane, a B.com student, said, “Friendship is all about caring sharing and love. Me and my friends have a plan to celebrate it in an innovative way. We all have good friends but we also should remember orphanage children to make them good friends as well. My motive is only to spread love.”

Destinations Saputara, Bhandardara!

The adventurous minds have plans to explores some nearby destinations. Vrushabh Bhuse, an engineering student from the city, said, “We all have planned to tour at some places like Saputara and Bhandardara. We all would like to travel with friends till late night on Friendship Day.”

True friend says, ‘I am there with u’

Lloyd Sambrya SJ, Holy Cross Church, Nashik said, “Friendship Day is a day to be greatful first of all to our creator for giving us that one person who knows me very well, who accepts me as I am and above all the one who stands by me and says “I am there with u”.