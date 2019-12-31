YEAR ENDER: BUHBYEEE 2019!!

We are now at the end of 2019 and preparing for a New Year with new resolutions and goals. This is a good time to check on ourselves, our growth as a human and compare our 2018 self with 2019 self and make improvements in 2020.

90% of the progress in our lives happen due to the lifestyle we follow or tend to follow blindly. It’s not clear why certain trends go for a decade and some which might look like trends might be short-lived fads.

Human preference change day by day. Trends in clothing, food, interiors, earning wealth, going for a vacation all change every hour of the day. Many people go by trends, many go by comfort. From the moment we wake up to the time we go to bed our progress depends on the lifestyle we follow. Every year a new cellphone is introduced in the market, a new fashion trend is created in clothing, a new cuisine is introduced and some way or the other we all run behind the trend knowingly or unknowingly.

This trend is all about looking on the brighter side of life. It’s the easiest way to brighten anything from your home to your wardrobe this year and the best news is that there are no rules. Yellow is strong summer trends or pastel colours for brides. Coral coloured from coffee mugs to carpets or lipsticks-bright and bold.

Every year we make new goals and promise to ourselves to change something or improve something in our lives. Most of these changes are for the better. However, if we are not focused, we end up with the same promises year in and year out with little to no progress at all. Let’s pledge together that in 2020, we will make no excuses, think limitless and strive for hardcore… The Unstoppable Us!!

– Ashwini Nair