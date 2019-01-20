Wrong parking causes traffic jam in city

Nashik: As there is no proper arrangement in the city to park vehicles, vehicle owners have to park their vehicles on the road, it has come to light. Nashikites have to face traffic jam daily due to wrong parking at government offices and chowks.

Police are towing such vehicles and are taking penal against the vehicle owners. However, there are complaints that only two-wheelers are being targeted and action is being taken at certain places as per convenience by the contractor.

The traffic congestion in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Mayor bungalow area, Thakkar’s Bazaar, hospital area on College Road and Gangapur Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ravivar Karanja, Tilakwadi, Panchavati college area, mangal karyalaya area, parallel road, City Centre Mall area, Trimurti Chowk, near Gadkari signal and opposite Zilla Parishad has become serious. Vehicles are parked on the road directly in these areas.

There are the highest numbers of hotel owners on Dwarka-Pathardi route. As most hotel owners have not made an arrangement of parking, consumers have to park their vehicles on the road.

There are many suburban areas like Bhabhanagar, Deepalinagar, Suchitanagar, Indiranagar, Rajivnagar, Ranenagar, Chetananagar on a parallel road. Students, businessmen, service persons, women and citizens have the option of a parallel road, but the road has become more dangerous due to wrong parking on this road, causing hurdles for traffic.

Vehicle owners who are passing through this area have to face a difficult situation many times. Though the city traffic department has to provide their serious attention to this, it is taking action against certain places.

Only two-wheelers are being towed. The city traffic police are taking action against those parking their vehicles on the road to discipline traffic in the city, but no satisfactory option has not found yet.