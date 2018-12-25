Works of Rs 77 cr to be discussed in standing committee meeting

Nashik: While updating the budget for the current year, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has been working on the budget for the new financial year as well.

The topic of the budget formulation will be discussed in the standing committee meeting to be held today (Dec 26). The meeting will also discuss various development works of about Rs 77 crore in the city along with the subject of two areas for land acquisition. The meeting will also discuss the subject of passing the budget considering the possibility of the implementation of the Code of Conduct (CoC) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

The budgets will be tabled before the Standing Committee next month and subject to final approval by the general body of the NMC, will be passed before the CoC is enforced. Considering medical deficiency in the city hospital, the recruitment process has been implemented by the administration. The decision will be made in this standing committee meeting on the subject of financial approval.

In the previous meeting, after discussions about surevy no 705 land acquisition, the discussion will be held regarding reimbursement of cash for the land acquisition for DP Road in Makhmalabad and Nashik Shivar.