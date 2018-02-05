Workers in construction sector to get homes

Nashik: The implementation of the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide home to every family by 2022 has been started since June, 2015. The Prime Minister Awas Yojna has been functionalised in 382 cities in the country. State government has decided to conduct Maharashtra Bandhkam Awas Yojna under this Yojna to provide homes to unorganised workers working in construction sector.

With this workers in this sector will get the homes. The state government has taken this decision on February 3, 2018 with an view to provide homes to workers in the construction sector. Construction sector is that sector which is providing employment on large scale to people in the country. It has been decided to construct 19.40 crore homes in the country by 2022 under Prime Minister Awas Yojna.

Construction sector will be revived with this and workers in this sector will get employment on large scale. As workers are scattered and unorganised, they do not get basic facilities and services. The state government has decided to provide homes to those workers who have made their registrations with Maharashtra building and other construction workers welfare board.

The state government has given its approval to conduct Maharashtra Bandhkam Kamgar Awas Yojna as special scheme for registered workers in the construction sector under Prime Minister Awas Yojna. It is the responsibility of Maharashtra building and other construction workers welfare board and labour department to take action regarding fixing the eligibility of workers.

Eligible workers and housing projects will be provided concessions under Prime Minister Awas Yojna. Besides this labour department will give its approval to provide additional grant of Rs. 2 lakh for each beneficiary from Maharashtra building and other construction workers welfare board. In addition, 2.5 FSI has been applied to eligible housing projects under Maharashtra Bandhkam Kamgar Awas Yojna.