Work of Sant Nivruttinath temple will be completed earliest: Mahajan

NASHIK: A meeting will be organised soon to make available a fund of Rs. 22 crore for completion of renovation work of Sant Nivruttinath temple, stated state Water Resources and District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan while talking to media persons on Thursday.

“The natural beauty and mythological significance here are useful in the growth of tourism. There is scope for growth of religious tourism, he confided and lauded sanitation drive and Nirmal Wari project by Trimbak town council.

When queried about Anna Hazare-led hunger strike for the implementation of the Lokayukta Bill,2013, Mahajan said that he will personally meet the ageing social activist and request him to withdraw his fast.

“He further said that he has prayed to Nivruttinath Maharaj for imparting ‘goodwill’ to the Shiv Sena for considering an alliance with the BJP. Earlier, Girish Mahajan along with his wife Sadhana performed grand rituals at the Sant Nivruttinath temple and sought the blessings of Nivruttinath Maharaj.

Town council president Purushottam Lohgaonkar along with his wife also performed the pooja. General secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Laxman Savji was also present.

Deputy town council president Kailas Chothe, city BJP chief and corporator Shyamrao Gangaputra, chairperson Madhavi Bhujang and other office bearers were also present.

During a meeting after the grand pooja, trustee Pundlik Thete made the introductory speech and informed about the works done by the trust. He demanded to develop the temple.

Lahanu Maruti Gode and his wife Vandana from Bari village in Akola taluka, Palghar got the honour to take darshan of Sant Nivruttinath first. They were felicitated by the District Guardian Minister.

Meanwhile, thousands of Warkari , poured in the holy Trimbakeshwar town of this district to offer prayers in accordance with the birth anniversary of saint Nivruttinath Maharaj.

Special arrangements for transport and other basic amenities were put in place by the administration to ensure ease of accessibility to the Warkaris coming from different parts of the state.