Work of 660 megawatt project at Eklahare will be started soon, announces Bawankule

Satpur: It is a rumour that Nashik thermal power station would be shut. Instead Eklahare project will be empowered in a coming period and work of 660 megawatt electricity generation project will be started there, announced state Energy Minister Chandrashkehar Bawankule in a programme organised to lay the foundation stone for regional testing laboratory of Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) at Shilapur, Nashik on Wednesday.

472 hectares of land was acquired for setting up of Nashik Thermal Power Station and two generators of 140 megawatt had been functionalised in the year 1970 and three generators of 210 megawatt had been functionalised in the year 1980.

Issues of chimney and coal have been cleared. 660-megawatt project will be set up in the place of old 21-megawatt and 220-megawatt project, he informed. Two generators of 140-megawatt were shut on June 30, 2011.

At present, three generators of 210 megawatt are functioning. Despite this, the thermal power station achieved power generation target, following MERC norms. As the life of current three generators is coming to an end, approval to set up 660 megawatt project has been given in the year 2011.

As there are all basic facilities like separate railway line, enough water, safe ash dam for thousands of metric tonnes of ash, skilled workers, worker colony, quality production capacity, there is no issue to shift it elsewhere, said Bawankule.

Work to set up 660 megawatt unit at Nashik thermal power station will be undertaken soon, he informed further. Meanwhile, Union Power Minister R K Singh laid the foundation stone for setting up an electric testing lab.

According to a power ministry statement, electrical industries in the western region will be greatly benefited with the new laboratory as they can test their products close to their manufacturing units.

Testing in this laboratory would reduce the turnaround time and overhead cost and would bring more reliable and quality equipment for installation in the power system network. The Centre has sanctioned establishing research and testing facilities at Nashik with an outlay of Rs 115.3 crore, it added.

The unit at Nashik will have test facilities for transformers, miniature circuit breakers, contactors, switch fuse unit, panels, bus ducts and current transformers. In addition, state of the art facilities are being established for energy metre (both smart metre and conventional metre) and transformer oil.

To cater to the testing needs, CPRI, an autonomous body under the power ministry, serves as an independent third party testing laboratory.