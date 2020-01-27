Type to search

Woman murdered in Nashik

Gaurav Pardeshi January 27, 2020 6:02 pm
NASHIK :

A 26-year-old woman was murdered by her husband at Nanegaon area of Devlali camp here, police said. Devlali camp police said, on Sunday night, there was a heated argument between a couple Hiraman Nivrutti Bendkule (30) and Kajal Hiraman Bendkule (26) (wife). In a fit of anger, Hiraman attacked his wife with a wooden object killing her on the spot.

In wee hours, police rushed to the spot and arrested the alleged accused Hiraman Bendkule. A case was registered and further investigation was on, they added.

