Withdraw agitation: Admn urges Marathas

NASHIK: The district administration on Tuesday made a public appeal over the ongoing Maratha agitation which has taken a toll on the state’s law and order situation. Administrative officials on Tuesday handed over a letter in this regard to the representatives of the Maratha community urging them to withdraw their agitation.

“The government is positive towards the demands of the Maratha community. In order to maintain law and order, we request the protestors to withdraw their agitation,” said a letter handed over by the district administration to the representatives of the Maratha community on Tuesday.

In view of the ‘bandh’ (shutdown) called by the Maratha organisations on August 9 over their reservation demand, police have decided to step up security in the district.

Ahead of the ‘Chakka Jam’ call given by Marathas, district collector Radhakrishnan B invited representatives of the Maratha community at the collectorate urging them to withdraw strike.

Meanwhile, members of the coordination committee of the Maratha agitators however remained absent at the collectorate as they were reportedly not invited by the administration.

Recently a coordination committee of the Maratha agitators was formed in the city which was participated by Adv Shridhar Mane, Chandrakant Bankar, Ashok Dudhare, Prakash Mate, Sahebrao Patil, Prof Harish Adke, Dr Umesh Marathe, Suresh Bhamare and Nana Bachhav among others.

The Maratha organisastions have given ‘Chakka Jam’ call on August 9 across the state.

Meanwhile, chief minister Fadnavis said that if violence and rioting take place, investment in the state will be affected. “Instance of violence is sending out the wrong message. We understand that some communities were left behind and missed development. That’s the reason we passed a law for reservation to Maratha community, but it didn’t stand the test of law and got shelved,” Fadnavis had said in his public message.