Winter season: Take care with home remedies

NASHIK:

The cold season in Nashik is being experienced by the citizens with fluctuations in temperature. The mercury is seen hovering between 10.8 degrees Celsius and 15.0 degrees Celsius in a shorten span, leading to illnesses. It is seen that at least one member from a family is suffering from cough and cold.

Prevention is better than cure and so families take the support of household remedies for good health. Coughs are often ignored by people. Household remedies can help persons with cough and give some relief. Considering a number of cases suffering from skin, joints pain, neck pain, and back pain during the winter season, there is a need to take utmost care.

The number of patients suffering from stomach ache increases due to frequent changes in climatic conditions.

The elderly in the house often come up with some magic recipe for curing the condition. This recipe is also made from the stuff available on the shelves in the kitchen. Some seniors share their healing magic with Deshdoot Times.

Every family member should take a decoction of the Tulsi. A person should avoid drinking water immediately after eating sesame. If an elderly person massage his/her joints with almond oil or sesame oil, arthritis pain will reduce. Applying oil on the forehead of children when they slept, will reduce the chances of being infected by the cold. Avoid drinking cold water at night. Pregnant women and children eat ghee in the meal. Avoid eating acidic foods.

– Kadambari Vispute

Drink hot water all day long. Take care that you should not get in touch with dust. Cover the face while stepping out, eat light food, eat liquified food, and try to wash the hands of children from time to time to avoid being infected. And eat all the seasonable vegetables.

– Hemant Ahirrao

During the winter, cases of joints pain increase, so wear warm clothes. Protect ears and nose with handkerchief and scarf. Take soup, liquids and dry fruits. They help in generating heat and growing immunity in the body. Take milk and ghee daily. Do regular exercise. As the skin gets dry this season, massage with oil every day is an effecive remedy.

– Vaishali Mule