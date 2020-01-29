Winter chill makes a comeback in state

Ahmednagar coldest at 11.1; Nashik 13.9

NASHIK: The continuing wide-spread snowfall in northern states of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has caused a further intensification of cold weather conditions in adjoining states, and its impact is now again being felt in North Maharashtra, Marathwada and other parts of the state including Vidarbha.

With the winter chill making a come back again, Ahmednagar in the state yesterday recorded lowest minimum temperature at 11.1 degrees Celsius followed by Usmanabad at 12.0 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad 12.7 and Nashik 13.9 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological sources have predicted dip in temperature levels for the next two days due to cold winds from the north. Due to fall in temperature, people are preferring warm clothes like jackets and sweaters and to get warm, they are buring bonfire.

On New Year day, the city temperature was at its lowest in the state at 10.3 degree Celsius. It also remained coldest in state at 10.2 and at 2.4 degrees Celsius in Niphad. The minimum temperatures in the city saw variations since January 21 recording a minimum temperature of 15.0 degress Celsius, followed by 15.0 degree Celsius recorded on January 22, 15.0 degrees on Jan 23, 14.9 (Jan 24), 14.4 (Jan 25), 14.0 (Jan 26), 15.0 (Jan 27), 14.5 (Jan 28) and 13.9 which was recorded yesterday.

In the state following Ahmednagar, Usmanabad, Aurangabad and Nashik, Pune was reeling at 13.6, Malegaon 15.8, Mahabaleshwar 13, Jalgaon 14.4, Wasim 14.4, Buldhana 15.2, Gondiya 16, Yavatmal 16.4, Sangli 14.4, Kolhapur 16, Nagpur at 14.9 degrees Celsius, yesterday.