Will work taking along everyone: Dr Shevale

Nashik: Newly elected district president of National Congress party Dr. Tushar Shevale took charge of the post on Tuesday. As activists involved in power show, the Congress Committee office in the city wore a fair like look.

Eying forthcoming elections, regional Congress has handed over the responsibility of the district chief to president of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha Dr. Tushar Shevale after 18 years.

This programme took places in the principal presence of secretary of All India Congress and observer of north Maharashtra MLA Wamsi Chand Reddy and joint in-charge of the district D G Patil.

Outgoing district chief Rajaram Pangavhane Patil presided over the programme. “Meanwhile, activists from Malegaon made a demand to Reddy to give a ticket for Dr. Shevale from Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Assuring that party will not neglect those who working with honesty, Reddy informed that former district chief Pangavhane will get a position in the state executive body. Newly elected president Dr. Shevale stated, “The post is for name’s sake only.

I am not a president only, but you all the presidents. We will work as friends taking along everyone. Congress party is currently passing through a transformation. Considering this, our objective will be to work for the welfare of the party. Everyone should involve in the party’s work.”

“I got an invitation from many parties, but as Congres is my mother, I am not thinking about to leave the party,” he added. Outgoing district president Pangavahne said, “I handled the responsibility given by the party.

Everyone is ready to take credit for success, but taluka chief and district chief face consequences for failure. I showed my readiness at that time to resign as the district chief.”

MLA Nirmala Gavit said that everyone has to come together to change the picture of the district and assured to back Dr. Shevale. Former MLA Adv. Anilkumar Aher, former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, former MLA Adv. Shirishkumar Kotwal, Dhule Congress chief Shyamkant Saner and former vice president of Zilla Parishad Sampatrao Sakale expressed their views and extended their greetings to Dr. Shevale.