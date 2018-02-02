‘There will be transparency in transactions due to e-way bill’

Satpur: A transparency will come in transactions due to e-way bill procedure and if price of the goods is above Rs. 50,000, it is mandatory to have e-way bill, stated Deputy Commissioner, GST, Nashik division Sanjay Pokharkar. Plan work as per e-way bill procedure, he urged.

A lecture to provide guidance about e-way bill procedure for industrialists was organised by AIMA at AIMA Recreation Centre. Former AIMA president Dhananjay Bele, AIMA president Rajendra Ahire and general secretary Nikhil Panchal were present on dais.

In his introductory speech Rajendra Ahire tabled review of AIMA’s work and informed about AIMA Index, AIMA directory and various projects which are being conducted for industrialists.

Sanjay Pokharkar informed about its usefulness, its benefits to traders, industrialists and businessmen and online demonstration of e-way bill procedure. Eight various types of essential commodities are excluded from it, he added.

Most industrialists and assistants in administration department of their companies got cleared their doubts about e-way bill procedure.

AIMA general secretary Nikhil Panchal compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks. Avinash Marathe, Vijay Joshi, Dhananjay Dixit, Jayant Pawar and other industrialists were present.