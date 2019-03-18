Will the strength of saffron alliance increase through joint meets?

Nashik: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena which made allegations against each other for the last four and half years have joined their hands to fight Lok Sabha elections unitedly.

Though both parties have come together, there is a challenge to bring activists and leaders in both parties come together. For this, joint meetings are being organized. After BJP and Shiv Sena forged alliance considering the division of votes on the issue of Hindutva, saffron alliance is organizing joint meetings of office bearers at the divisional level.

They had shown their strength through the joint meeting held at Nashik on Sunday. Though the strength of the alliance has increased in north Maharashtra, do not underestimate opposition Congress alliance, hinted Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to office bearers of the alliance.

The Lok Sabha convener committee of the district had made the joint meeting of BJP-Shiv Sena office bearers in north Maharashtra a success. Following the entire planning by the committee within three days under District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, BJP-Shiv Sena leaders were happy over the conduction of the joint meeting on Sunday.

Of the total eight seats in north Maharashtra, BJP has 6 seats, while Shiv Sena has two seats. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced the formula for seat sharing. As a result, there will be no change in seat status.

As the final decision was not taken over candidates though there was a meeting among Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Fadnavis and regional BJP chief Raosaheb Danve during Nashik tour, there is uncertainty over the candidature of some current MPs.

If tickets are not given to current candidates in Ahmednagar, Dindori and Nashik constituencies, there can be a bad effect on the voting for the alliance. On the backdrop of this, Thackeray warned his office bearers back to work considering the strength of opposition Congress.

Though the strength of the alliance is increased in north Maharashtra, the alliance has to face disappointment among its leaders and strategy by Congress. Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar has special attention to north Maharashtra and he is making planning for the campaigning.

As NCP is making plans to get seats from north Maharashtra, the saffron alliance will have a big challenge from Congress-led alliance.

14th LS 15th Ls 16th LS

Cong – 3 0 0

NCP – 3 1 0

BJP – 2 6 8

Sena – 0 1 2