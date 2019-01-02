Will take farmer friendly decisions: Joshi

Panchavati: Ramendra Kumar Joshi, who is working at the deputy district registrar co-operative societies, the Nashik district urban co-operative bank association, has been appointed as the secretary at Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee on deputation basis. He took the charge on Monday.

Market Committee chairperson Shivaji Chumble felicitated him. Deputy chairperson Yuvraj Kothule, director Chandrakant Nikam and Bhausaheb Khandbahale were present. Joshi said that there would be efforts to improve that things in which improvement is possible after inspection of market committee functioning. As both farmer and the trader are supplementary for each other, they will both be considered.

Emphasis will be given to maintaining cleanliness in the market committee campus. In the premises of the committee. Information regarding the sale of vegetables which is taking place late in the night will be taken. Such dealings will be completed in the time of the market committee. There will be no change in the powers for the chairperson.

Good decisions will be welcomed, he added. Efforts will be made to increase revenue. Identity card for labourers working with agents will be made mandatory to monitor fake labourers. This will help in curbing the malpractices, Joshi informed.