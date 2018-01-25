Will take efforts for woman cluster of MACCIA: MP Godse

Satpur: “Woman empowerment is necessary for tomorrow’s efficient India. Women entrepreneurs will definitely get inspiration due to Prerna-2018. I will take efforts for woman cluster of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and will provide cooperation,” assured MP Hemant Godse.

The woman wing of MACCIA had organised Prerna-2018 exhibition at Lakshika mangal karyalaya with an objective to encourage women entrepreneurs and market for their products. MP Godse was speaking during concluding of the exhibition.

MACCIA president Santosh Mandlecha, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Devyani Pharande, woman sub-committee chairperson Sonal Dagde, NMC house leader Dinkar Patil, Nashik BJP vice president Anil Bhalerao, rangoli artiste Nilesh Deshpande and Muralidhar Deshpande were present on dais.

Sonal Dagde in her introductory speech informed in detail about the response to the exhibition and rangoli designs and greeted guests as well as stall holders. TJSB bank, Kalyani cooperative credit society, Lakshika mangal karyalaya, P N Gadgil and Sons, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Bank, Bagad Properties, Union Bank, Sony Gifts and Replica Printers gave their strong support to the exhibition, she informed further.

Earlier, the exhibition was inaugurated by state Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara. Santosh Mandlecha informed that MACCIA had conducted many programmes to encourage women entrepreneurs, woman empowerment and to provide market to the products manufactured by women. Prerna-2018 is part of this.

Modak preparation and drawing competitions were held during the exhibition. Winners of these competitions were awarded prizes and citations by chief guests. Rangoli artiste Nilesh Deshpande provided his guidance about rangoli art.