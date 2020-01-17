Will take efforts to lift ban on onion export: Pawar

Nashik: “I will meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in the next two days for the lifting of a ban on onion export and to relax rules regarding onion storage. I will solve this issue after holding discussions with the central government”, assured chief of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar on Friday while interacting with media persons.

He was on the Nashik district tour for the first time after the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Pawar said that farmers are in distress due to delayed retreating rains. The central government should provide aid to the affected farmers.

85% of farmers got relief due to the loan waiver scheme up to Rs 2 lakh by the state government. Now, the rest 15% of farmers will be considered in the upcoming budget. Those farmers who repay their loans regularly will also be encouraged. Discussions over sugarcane producers and sugar industries are going on and the government will also try to provide relief to them.

“I started campaigning for state assembly elections from Nashik. Youth were of the view that there should be a change in rule. We got benefitted by this. While forming the government of three parties, we have taken some decisions.

Employment policy, industrial policy and policy to rebuild farming have been fixed. Maha Vikas Aghadi government will work properly. Newly elected ministers are being seen working for 16 to 18 hours to fulfill people’s expectations. Everyone is aware about that they have to run this government, so this government will complete its term”, he confided.

A bandh in Sangli was called on Friday protesting Sanjay Raut’s remark against Udayan Raje Bhosale. When asked about this Pawar stated that he does not want to enter this controversy and added that there will be no effect of this on government.

Over those who left the party before the election, he informed, “I cannot alone decide this. Office bearers of the party in the respective district will think over this. Local leaders will be taken into confidence, before taking anyone in the party again.”