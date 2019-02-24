Will not give an inch of land to railway: MP Godse

Deolali Camp: As survey has been started to conduct in fertile lands at Belatgavhan, Sansari, Shevagedarna, Nanegaon and Vadgaon villages, changing proposed Nashik-Pune railway route, a plan to make farmers here landless will be thwarted in any condition.

Not a single inch of land will be provided to the railway from these villages. In case, a visit would be made to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, informed MP Hemant Godse.

As a survey for the railway route is going since last week, villagers are angry.

Farmers from all the four villages are opposing this. Following the passing of a resolution by Gram Sabha, meet with the District Collector and request to MP, a meeting in presence of concerned survey agency was organised at Maruti temple in Nanegaon.

MP Godse, Vyapari bank director, BJP district office bearers Sunil Adke stated that they are with the villagers and railway should use Ekalahra route which has been surveyed earlier. Do not make farmers roofless in any condition, he demanded.

In addition, the agency which is conducting the survey is expected to table a report in detail about expenditure on the preparation of the new route and time to the railway board. It is needed to take note that the expenditure on the project can be increased.

The feelings of the villagers should be conveyed to the railway administration.Panchayat Samiti member Dr. Mangesh Sonawane, sarpanch of Shevgedarna Rajaram Kasar, Vadgaon sarpanch Sanjay Muthal, Sansari’s Anil Godse, Palse’s Sunil Gaidhani, Vilas Adke and other villages were present.