Why onion price brings tears to farmers’ eyes?

Gaurav Pardeshi / Nashik: The prices of onion at Lasalgaon markets on Thursday December 13, 2018, stood at a high of Rs 400 per quintal and a low of Rs 201 per quintal with an average price of Rs 685 per quintal. These falling prices have been attributed to a large supply of the produce on the markets.

Earlier farmers have suffered due to the problem of drought situation and now they are faced with low price issue. This situation led to a farmer committing a suicide, few days earlier. Unable to meet even the cost of production from the sale, some farmers preferred to throw away the onions on the highway rather than spending more on the cost of transport.

Deshdoot Times talked to a farmer Sanjay Sathe from Naitale in Niphad tehsil of the district. Sathe came to limelight when he raised farmers’ distress by sending a money order of Rs 1,064 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to lower price to his onion produce in the market. During our interaction with Sathe, we tried to understand what the situation behind his agitation is.

From the beginning of October to last week of December, planting of onion activity is carried out. After four months period since planting of onion, harvesting of the produce takes place in the first week of April month.

After the harvesting of summer onion, per acreage yield approximately is 100 to 125 quintal and winter onion per acreage yield is 60 to 70 quintal. Summer onion is good for the storage. Many farmers store the onion in low market season. When the market is high, then farmers use this onion for the sale.

A farmer who does the farming of onion, approximately spends Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 55,000 per acreage (except for his hard work!) including seeds, planting, fertilizer, medicine, weeding, and transport.

The price that he gets for his sale of one quintal onion in the market is much lower to his production cost. Then how is it possible for the farmer to survive, particularly at times when he has taken loans to raise his crop.

Thus it is seen that what a farmer invests and what he finally gets is no proportional match. Over many seasons now the farmers have been investing more in the onion crop and have been suffering losses.

This situation needs to change if the onion crop in the region has to survive. Presently many farmers are looking to alternative crop patterns just to survive the losses. The onion crop and markets need a relook from all concerned.

Cost-benefit ratio is inverse

Cost per ace of onion plantation from sowing to taking it to the market for sale is Rs. 58500.

One acre yield of onion crop is 100 to 125 quintals

Rate of onion is average Rs 400 per quintal