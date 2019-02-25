When will Cong-NCP activists unite?

Nashik: In actual, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party are not two separate parties. Activists of both parties are the same. A message mentioning all are united was given to activists in a meeting organised jointly by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. The leaders came closer through this meeting, however, there is doubt whether activists come closer? and when that will happen?

The Model Code of Conduct may get into force from the next month for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the backdrop of this, various political parties have started to use various fundas and to conduct meetings.

As a part of this, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party organised a meeting at Congress Committee office to bring activists closer. As Nashik Lok Sabha constituency seat has offered to Nationalist Congress Party, party leader Chhagan Bhujbal took initiative and called a meeting of both Congress and Nationalist Congress Party leaders and activists.

The objective of the meeting that leaders and activists of both parties should shed their internal differences and come together. The leaders came together, forgetting all past differences, but activists were seen turning their back to the meeting.

The groupism in the parties was shown. The leaders of both Congress and Nationalist Congress Party fully tried to charge the activists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Former deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal along with leaders and activists attended the meeting.

Bhujbal entered the office of Congress committee after a gap of five years. Barring taluka chiefs of Congress, corporators and current and former people’s representatives turned their back. As a result, a question is being raised whether activists come closer or not?