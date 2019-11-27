Way is clear to conduct CNE program through Nursing Council

Nashik: After a government letter stating that the continuous nursing education (CNE) training program for nurses in the state should be conducted through Maharashtra Nursing Council was tabled before Aurangabad bench of Mumbai High Court on Monday, judge of the bench Sanjay Gangapurwala and judge A S Kilore lifted government stay on the scheme and cleared the issue.

The way is now clear to conduct the scheme through the Council. The central government scheme to give the continuous nursing education training program for nurses was being conducted through the Council. However, after a complaint of irregularity in the training program, the government had stayed the scheme in April 2018.

Asma Muzawar and Kisan Gaikwad had filed a petition then requesting to lift the stay and to continue the training scheme. During hearing over the petition, the government had started to conduct the scheme through the health education and research department.

It also stated that a tri-member committee of Vaishali Ghuge and Prachi Dhurap has been formed under Dr. Kalpana Kamble to prepare the guidelines for the training program. The committee in its report has recommended forming a separate cell in the Nursing Council for continuous nursing education training program, the cell should table a report of the training program which is organized every month, number of participated nurses in it and table a report to the director, health education in case of malpractice or irregularity in it.

As the above scheme is related to the Council, it is needed to be conducted through it. Directorate for Health Education should review the scheme regularly for its smooth conduct and control and supervise it. This will ensure that there would be no complaints by nurses, stated the government letter dated November 13, 2019.