Waterborne diseases on the rise in city

Gaurav Pardeshi

dt@deshdoot.com

NASHIK: With monsoon season at its peaking, the water-borne diseases have started spreading in the town. Doctors in the city said that diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid, viral fever, common cold and gastrointestinal disturbances are becoming standard and special care needs to be taken during the season.

“One should drink plenty of water preferably boiled. Drinking clean water is important to prevent water-borne diseases,” says Smita Kamble, a physician in Nashik. The number of patients reporting these diseases has increased to 40% the doctors said.

She added that avoiding eating street food and consuming fresh, home-cooked meals is another way of preventing such diseases. Kamble said that street dogs also carry infections and spread diseases. Hence, it is advised to avoid crowded places.

Another doctor Pranita Gujarati said, “During monsoon mosquito releases their larvae in water. If one feels dizziness or unwell, they should immediately head to the doctor within 24 hours.” Gujarati further said that it is observed that when the patient comes to the doctor, he is already affected by the major diseases.

“If they visit the doctor in the first 24 hours, the disease can be cured with minimum medication. Even major diseases like dengue will recover in the first 24 hr only on medicine basis,” she added.

The doctor said that not only slum areas are vulnerable such diseases, mosquitoes also live in places like garden or water places. Gujarati said that people with less than average weight or having low haemoglobin levels in the body and pregnant women are the most vulnerable population.