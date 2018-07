Nashik: Following a technical snag in sub-station at Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Gangapur raw water pumping station on Tuesday (July 17), there will be low pressure water supply in the morning today.

As the power supply to Gangapur raw water pumping station was disrupted from 4-6.30 pm, water supply in the city was disrupted on Tuesday evening. There will be low-pressure water supply on Wednesday (July 18) morning, informed NMC electricity mechanical department.