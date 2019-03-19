Water stock in dams drops to 27%

Nashik: The average water stock in 24 small, medium and big sized reservoirs in the district has further depleted to 27% due to a number of factors major among these include rainfall deficit, acute drought and frequent discharge of water for scarcity-hit Marathwada region.

Last year during same period, 45% water stock was recorded which now stands at 27%. As the summer sets in, the district administration has fully geared up to tackle drought spread across 8 talukas and 17 revenue circles in the district.

As many as 140 water tankers have been pressed into service for Yeola, Baglan and Sinnar among others. District collector Suraj Mandhare yesterday embarked on taluka level tour to assess drought situation besides looking into preparations for the uncoming Lok Sabha elections on village level.

In his first tour Mandhare is assessing drought situation in talukas of Malegaon, Chandwad, Baglan and Deola. Last year, the disrict had witnessed less rainfall. As a result, several major reservoirs in the distict were not filled to their capacities with average water stock at 83%.

Currently, in the Gangapur dam complex average water stock stands at 41% compared to the water stock of the previous year, which was recorded at 64%. Last week, the disrict administration had discharged water for scarcity-hit Marathwada.