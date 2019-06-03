Water scarcity deepens: 270 villages, 917 hamlets dependent on water tankers

NASHIK: The meteorological department has forecast a delay in the arrival of monsoon and with fresh water stock in dams depleting rapidly, this is likely to become a problem for the thirteen talukas in the district covering 270 villages and 917 hamlets which are now dependent on water tankers for their supply.

As the water crisis in the district continues to deepen due to a number of factors including previous year’s rainfall deficit, depleting groundwater table and prevailing drought condition despite preventive measures being taken by the district administration, for the first time in the district, the water tanker supply has touched 378-mark at the beginning of June itself to supply water to 1187 village areas.

As many as 378 tankers are currently being pressed into service to supply drinking water to 270 villages and 917 hamlets in thirteen scarcity hit talukas across the district which include worst hit Nandgaon, followed by Sinnar, Yeola, Malegaon, Baglan, Chandwad, Deola, Surgana, Dindori, Igatpuri, Niphad, Peth and Trimbak.

Two talukas of Kalwan and Nashik are currently tanker-free. The state government has declared drought-like situation in 8 talukas and 16 revenue circles in the district. Nandgaon taluka is the worst hit where as many as 78 water tankers have been pressed into service to supply water to 33 villages and 323 hamlets, followed by Sinnar taluka which always reels under acute water scarcity where water is being supplied to 23 villages and 282 hamlets through 65 tankers, Malegaon where 58 water tankers have been pressed into service to supply water to 44 villages and 103 hamlets covering 87842 populance, while 64 tankers are in service in scarcity hit Yeola taluka to quench the thirst of 88619 populance.

Currently, 37 tankers are in service for Baglan taluka, 22 for Chandwad, 19 tankers have been pressed into service for Deola, 10 tankers for Surgana and eight tankers for Trimbak taluka, bringing the total number of tankers supplying water to 270 villages and 917 hamlets impacting a major portion of 482767 populance from drought-hit 13 talukas.

Meanwhile, out of the 24 district reservoirs, as many as 13 dams are at zero water storage level. While available water stock in the Gangapur Dam Complex currently stands at 13%, and the average water stock in the district dams at 8 percent.