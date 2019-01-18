Water of NMC to be cut by 25% next year: Now, MWRRA has water distribution powers

Nashik: The powers regarding planning about water reservation in water stock and distribution has now been taken off from the District Collector and the District Guardian Minister. Now, Maharashtra water resources regulatory authority (MWRRA) will have all these powers.

The District Collector can demand water reservation for bigger festivals and programmes. In this way, the authority has taken powers for water reservation and distribution with it, sources informed.

Due to this decision, District Guardian Minister and District Collector cannot take a decision about water reservation from next year. Last year, Maharashtra water resources regulatory authority issued some orders regarding water reservation, distribution, regulation and management.

The reservation for drinking water will be kept automatically as per population in the state. The water reservation of the cities will be decided as per population. In addition, rates of water use for drinking purpose, farming, industrial and commercial use has now been fixed newly.

As per new orders by the authority, Nashik city will face water shortage next year. Comparing to total 4900 MCFT water current year, water will be cut by 25% next year. As per rule by the authority, the population of Nashik city is being considered as 20 lakh.

Water reservation will be made considering 135 litres of water per person per day.

The water resources department this year has reserved 4900 MCFt water for Nashik Municipal Corporation.

As powers regarding water distribution from the dam will now be taken from the District Collector, water reservation of Municipal Corporation may be reduced. Total 4900 MCFt water has been reserved for 290 days this year.

As Maharashtra water resources regulatory authority will distribute water,135 litres of water per person would be distributed next year, it is being stated.