Water in Gangapur dam crosses 78% mark

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

NASHIK: Nashik, in North Maharashtra, has been receiving heavy rains in the last two days. Incessant downpour in the catchment areas of the Gangapur dam has led to a significant rise in the dam’s water level in Nashik district.

An alert has been issued for the people residing along Godavari river in the district by the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC) of the District Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday. The Ramkund area located on the banks of Godavari was submerged along with small temples around it, they said.

“People have been asked not to visit flooded areas and waterfalls and not to indulge in selfie activity. Fearing landslides due to heavy downpour, people living at the foothills have been advised to be extra cautious and prepare themselves to move for safer places in case of emergency.

Those living along the banks of Godavari have been advised to take extra precaution,” said resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar on Tuesday. Villages along the banks of Godavari including Jalalpur, Nandur, Panchak, Odha, Manur, Lakhalgaon, Darna, Bondhegaon, Kothure, Kabhargaon, Chehedi, Varhedarna, Lalpadi and Shimpitakli besides Govardhan, Gangapur, Anandvalli, Dasak, Eklahare, Gangapadli, Padli, Savli, Gangawadi, Chandori, Saykheda, Shingve, Karanjgaon, Chapadgaon, Manjargaon and Chatori are on high alert.

Meanwhile, after heavy rainfall on Monday, trees and branches fell at various parts of the city.

NMC disaster management and fire brigade department squad removed them. The squad rescued Harish Sahare and S S Mahajan who trapped near Sundarnarayan temple below Ahilyamata Holkar bridge on Monday evening. A wall of a residence near Qazi Gadhi police chowki fell.

According to MeT sources here, Nashik taluka recorded 66.2 mm of rainfall, while tribal-dominated Igatpuri tehsil recorded 145 mm of rainfall on Tuesday (between 8.30 am – 5.30 pm). Tehsils of Peint, Trimbakeshwar and Surgana received 136.0, 113 and 94.7 mm of rainfall in the same period, they said, adding Nashik district has recorded an average total rainfall of 656.1 mm.

The irrigation department has so far released 9302 cusec of water from the Gangapur dam, where water level has crossed the 78.54 per cent mark of the storage capacity, into the Godavari river this afternoon, the District Disaster Management Cell said.

The Darna dam, also in Nashik district, is filled up to 78.66 per cent of its storage capacity following incessant rains in its catchment areas, it said. This led the irrigation department to release 10,600 cusecs of water from the dam into the river. Meanwhile, 29,594 cusecs of water has been flown since Monday evening under the Holkar bridge.

“The river has not yet crossed the danger mark but (release of dam water) will benefit the command area in the downstream in the long term,” said an official from the Nashik district collectorate. Kharif (summer) as well as rabi (winter) crops would benefit from it, he said.

“The good showers will also fill the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari near Aurangabad which will help the Marathwada region (which is drought-prone) meet its drinking water needs,” an official from the water resources department said. The Jayakwadi dam has a storage capacity of around 80 TMC.