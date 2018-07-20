Water discharge from Gangapur, Darna continues

NASHIK: With incessant rains taking a break for the third consecutive day on Friday at isolated places in the district and in the catchment areas of some of the district dams, the irrigation department has lowered discharge of water from major dams of Gangapur and Darna.

From Gangapur dam which is occupying 76.96% of its total storage capacity, initially water was being discharged at the rate of 9,302 cusecs, which has now been reduced to 1500 cusecs on Friday.

The catchment areas of Gangapur dam on Friday recorded 10 mm of rainfall, while in its complex area, 26 mm rainfall recorded at Amboli, 10 mm at Trimbakeshwar and at Gautami Godavari.

While Darna dam, which filled upto 80.75 per cent of its storage capacity, has been discharging water at the reduced rate of 1100 cusecs from its peak of 10600 cusecs, on Friday. On an average 167.8 mm of rainfall recorded on Friday in the district with Peth taluka topped with 56.2 mm of rainfall followed by Surgana 32 mm and Igatpuri 30 mm.

‘Maintaining 75% water stock in dams’

“We are maintaining 75% of water stock in Gangapur dam by the end of July. We’re releasing 1500 cusecs of water from Gangapur and 1100 cusecs from Darna as against daily inflow of 2000 cusecs due to incessant rains in the catchment area. We are not bother about forcast of less rainfall in August.

– Rajendra Shinde, executive engineer, Nashik Irrigation Division