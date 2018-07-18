Water discharge from dams reduced

NASHIK: With the rains taking a brief break since late Tuesday after a couple of days incessant showers in the catchment areas and at isolated places throughout the district, the discharge of water from some of the reservoirs in the district has been reduced by the irrigation department on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours (till Wednesday 8 am), 376.6 mm of rainfall recorded across the district with Peth tehsil registering highest rainfall of 98 mm, followed by Igatpuri 88 mm, Surgana 71.3 mm, Trimbakeshwar 49 mm, Nashik 28.4 mm and Sinnar 15.4 mm.

The discharge of water from Gangapur dam into Godavari river continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, however it reduced to 2496 cusecs on Wednesday from Tuesday’s discharge of 9302 cusecs. The dam is currently filled up 78% of its capacity.

The water from Darna dam which was released at the rate of 10600 cusecs on Tuesday evening, reduced to 1100 cusecs by Wednesday evening. Currently, the major dam holds 78 per cent of water stock of its total 7149 mcft storage capacity.

The Nandurmadhyameshwar barrage has discharged 14,347 cusecs of water on Wednesday as against 29594 cusecs of water which was being released on Tuesday. The barrage currently stands at 15.56%.

While from Palkhed, 662 cusecs of water has been discharged on Wednesday, other resevoirs Chankapur, Punad and Thengoda have reduced the discharge to 268 cusecs, 1198 cusecs and 5102 cusecs respectively on Wednesday from 3085 cusecs, 1198 cusecs and 5703 cusecs respectively.

The water which was being flown under the Holkar bridge in the city has registered a drastic reduction from its Tuesday’s discharge of 29594 cusecs to 4881 cusecs on Wednesday.

The irrigation department recorded the collective storage in 24 major, medium and minor dams in the district at 42% (27758 mcft) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, district disaster management authority on Wednesday said that two persons drowned while swimming in a river on Tuesday evening. One deceased has been identified as Anmol Anand Dorkar (18), while another person was reportedly untraceable and search was going on.

Water stock in Jayakwadi reaches 21%

Incessant rains in the catchment areas of Nashik district dams and discharge of water from some of the reservoirs including Gangapur, Darna and Nandur madhyameshwar since Monday have resulted into increase in the water stock of major Jayakwadi dam at 21.60% with the inflow of 3 TMC of water into the dam from Nashik reservoirs. From Nandur madhyameshwar barrage, a total of 29,000 cusecs of water was discharged towards the Jayakwadi in a span of two day, which has received 3 TMC of water by Wednesday afternoon, thus registering a storage at 21% from 17%.