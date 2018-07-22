Water discharge continues; rain likely to pick up

NASHIK: Incessant rains in upstream Godavari complex has caused heavy inflow of water in Godavari creating a flood-like situation for the second consecutive day on Sunday. With the increase in water level in the reservoirs, discharge of water from Gangapur dam which has occupied 78.54% of its total storage capacity on Sunday, has increased to 5931 cusecs on Sunday from Saturday’s discharge of 4342 cusecs.

While Darna dam, which filled upto 82.20 per cent of its storage capacity, has been discharging water at the increasing rate of 5656 cusecs from Saturday’s release rate of 4934 cusecs. Simultaneously, water is being discharged from Nandur Madhyameshwar weir at the rate of 18,672 cusecs from Saturday’s cusecs rate of 9838 and from Palkhed – which has filled upto 52% – 646 cusecs.

From Holkar bridge, water was being flown at the rate of 7830 cusecs on Sunday, the irrigation sources said on Sunday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rain may pick up in the next two days in North Madhya Maharashtra, after witnessing light rain for the past few days across the district.

“Heavy to very rainfall very likely at isolated places in the districts of Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar and at isolated places in the district of Jalgaon in the next two days ,” IMD, Mumbai sources said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an alert for people living in low-lying areas and along the river banks. People have been asked not to visit flooded areas and waterfalls and not to indulge in selfie activity.

But Nashikites have been seen visiting the waterfalls, river banks and clicking pictures with families and loved ones. Overlooking the warning, people reached Someshwar waterfall on Sunday to enjoy and click pictures.

Deficient rain in 1/4th of country: IMD data

With the four-month rainy season almost half over, the rainfall deficiency in the eastern part of India, especially in Bihar and Jharkhand, has crossed the 40 per cent mark, while a quarter of the country has received deficient rainfall, the India Meteorological Department data shows.

The overall monsoon deficiency in the country has, however, dipped to three per cent.

The IMD has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and central Maharashtra. A depression currently lies over southeast Jharkhand, northeast Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

This will lead to heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, the IMD said in its forecast for today (Monday).