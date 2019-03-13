Waste water management should be a top priority in MIDC

Sandeep Chavan / NASHIK: Discharge of human sewage waste water and also the industrial and chemical effluents from domestic/residential as well as industrial units into the river Godavari has been a matter of grave concern for long as far as key factors of health, safety and clean environment are concerned.

The sub-committee formed by top level authority led by the divisional commissioner, Nashik at the behest of honorary high court for Godavari River Pollution Control had recently visited MIDC Ambad to observe whether industries, may it be small or large scale, have independent sewage disposal systems such as Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs), Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) to prevent contamination of the river water after discharge from industrial units.

During the visit it observed that residential/domestic human waste water and also the industrial human sewage waste water was being discharged into the tributaries and strong water flows further diluting and chemically contaminating the river Godavari due to absence of an independent sewage drainage/disposal system.

Varying from departments of MPCB, MIDC, NEERI and Irrigation, the sub-committee was comprised of petitioners Rajesh Pandit and Nishikant Pagare besides Komal Kalawapudi, technical assistant, NEERI; Krutika Dalvi, project assistant, NEERI; Nitin Patil, dy engineer, NMC; Rajesh Shinde, sectional engineer, NMC; Suresh Wani, sectional engineer, WRD, Nashik; Monali Bhusare, asst engineer, MIDC, Satpur; Sanjay Sanap, jr engineer, MIDC, Ambad; and A M Kare, SRO & member secretary of the sub-committee.

The members observed that at M&M (MIDC, Satpur) and Shrikripa Enterprises & Shamla Electroplators (MIDC Ambad) the combined ETP and STP plants were in operation and working satisfactorily. No waste water was discharged from the industry and it was recycled and reused for industrial purpose and gardening within the factory premises.

Discharge of yellowish waste water was observed in a local nala behind Armstrong Industries (Ambad). Member Rajesh Pandit and NEERI suggested that industrial waste water discharge must be immediately stopped in to this nala.

However, one small scale unit in Ambad had no waste water treatment facility and was indulged in discharging chemical waste water directly into the tributaries thus further diluting and chemically contaminating the river water.

“The planning authorities i.e. MIDC, NMC, MPCB should make rain water harvesting mandatory in their respective jurisdiction,” suggested by the sub-committee members who visited industrial areas.