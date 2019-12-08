Waste pickers getting training under Swachh Survekshan 2019

NMC’s initiative with help of NGOs

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is organizing a training program for the waste picker women in the city under the Swachh Survekshan initiative 2019, in association with two Non-Governmental Organizations Zhep Multipurpose Social Organization and Lok Ekjut Sastha Nashik.

The Corporation is giving training to its sanitary workers as well as the ghantagadi workers, about safety and hygiene. The Corporation took this training programme in all its divisions. Recently, the training was provided at NMC’s west divisional office, Panchavati divisional Office and New Nashik divisional office with the help of Zhep Multipurpose Social Organization.

Veterinary officer Dr. Pramod Sonawane provided guidance to the waste workers. It provided detailed information about municipal and government schemes. Workers and waste pickers were guided about how to maintain their personnel hygiene while working in such conditions.

Hands-on activities were also given to the workers like washing hands properly and using the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The officers were instructed on how to classify the wet and dry waste as well as the hazardous dust waste and also directed them about the production of compost.

The training was organized under the guidance of deputy municipal commissioner, social welfare department, Archana Tambe. On the occasion Dr Swati Sawant, Dr Ashwini Bachhav, Dr Vibhavari Shirodkar, Dr Ruchita Pavaskar, Deepika More, solid waste department official, sanitary inspectors and others were also present.