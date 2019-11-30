Type to search

Walzade elected vice-president of Bhagur municipal council

Gaurav Pardeshi November 30, 2019 8:13 pm
DEOLALI CAMP:

Sudhesh Walzade of Shiv Sena has been elected unanimously as the new vice-president of Bhagur municipal council. A special meeting chaired by tehsildar Anil Dounde was convened to elect new president following resignation by Pratibha Ghumare. The meeting received a single application filed by Sudhesh Walzade paving the way for his unanimous election as the new vice-president.

Asst returning officer Pratibha Patil completed the election process. Members Vijay Karanjkar, council president Anil Karanjkar, Pratibha Ghumare, Sanjay Shinde, Bhausaheb Gaikwad, Deepak Balkawade, Mohan Karanjkar, Uttam Aher, R D Salve, Manisha Kasture, Anil Dhage, Sangeeta Pimpale, Ashwini Salve, Swati Zute, Jayashree Deshmukh, Kavita Yadav, Shakuntala Kundariya, Pankaj Kalantri and Farid Shaikh were present.

After his unanimous election newly elected vice-president Sudhesh Walzade exuded confidence that he will work for the people and take everyone into confidence for the betterment of Deolali.

