VVPAT machine to be installed at every polling station

Nashik: For the first time, voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine will be used at all polling stations for election this time. The voter will know to whom they vote. The Election Commission has started to use this to prevent bogus voting.

Earlier, VVPAT machines were used on an experimental basis at some polling stations in Nashik. All the districts have been instructed to use the machines having new version of M-3. Accordingly, a revenue department team has been left to bring the device from Bengaluru.

VVPAT will be used at all polling stations in the Lok Sabha elections. The EVMs which are being currently used have M-2 version. These machines do not have VVPAT facility. Therefore, all the departments have been instructed to use the machines having new M-3 version.

If someone tries to interfere in this new machine, then it will switched to factory mode. In such a situation, it can be repaired in the company. Ballot unit or VVPAT of another version cannot be attached to this machine.

As this machine cannot be operated by remote control, it will be used for Lok Sabha elections. Candidate’s name will appear on VVPAT The name, the symbol and the index number of the person to whom the voter cast his vote will appear on VVPAT.

It will appear for seven seconds. If the name and symbol of the candidate cannot appear, the voter then can complain to the election official. However, if the voter lodges a false complaint, a case against can be filed.

District to get 5,500 VVPATs

As many as 5,489 control units and 9,422 ballot units having new technology will be used in Nashik district. 5,500 VVPATs will be used. VVPATs will be got later, As control and ballot units are distributing immediately, the revenue department has been left for Bengaluru to bring them.