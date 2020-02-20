Voting for Deshdoot Tejas award begins today; 24 youth nominated from six categories

NASHIK :

Deshdoot has honoured those youth who have made excellent work in various fields with Tejas award every year. As a part of this, the online voting process is conducted on the website of Deshdoot. The voting lines will be opened today (Feb 20) from 6 am and will be closed after 6 pm on February 29.

This year nominations had been sought from six categories. including self-sustained business, social/cultural, finance, legal, health and developed farming categories.

Interviews of those youth who have been nominated for Tejas award are being published in print edition of Deshdoot and on the website since February 8.

Share the link of Deshdoot poll on various social mediums to ensure that nominated youth would receive good votes. Those youth who will receive the highest votes will be honoured with a special award on the day of award presentation.

To register a vote, visit Deshdoot website www.deshdoot.com. After clicking a window mentioning make voting for Tejas award, names of nominated youth will be displayed. A user can vote for single youth in each category.