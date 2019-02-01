Vision 2030 as proposed in Budget 2019

1) Providing ease of living by building next-generation social and physical infrastructure suited for a $10-trillion economy.

2) Empowering youth to create start-ups and jobs, and ensuring that Digital India reaches every citizen.

3) Working towards making India clean and green, with focus on electric vehicles and renewable energy. The idea is to make renewable the major source of energy and bring down the dependence on imports, to increase energy security.

4) Expanding rural industrialisation using modern technology based on Make In India, and using the grassroots MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and start-ups across the country

5) Ensuring availability of safe drinking water to all, and clean rivers.

6) Using oceans and coastlines: The country’s long coastline can be pivotal for the economy. The aim is to fully utilise the strength of blue economy and scale up the Sagar Mala project to develop inland waterways faster.

7) Making India the launchpad of the world and placing an Indian astronaut in space by 2022.

8) Ensuring self-sufficiency in food and improving agricultural productivity, with emphasis on organic food.

9) Working for a healthy India, with distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all.

10) Minimum Government, Maximum Governance: Making bureaucracy proactive, responsible and friendly, and scale up electronic governance.