Vishwas Nangre-Patil new Police Commissioner?

Nashik: The city on Friday made talks of the transfer of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and the appointment of Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur circle) Vishwas Nangre-Patil in his place.

While there was no official conformation on this it is said that Dr. Singal has been appointed as Special Inspector General of Police at Aurangabad. Dr. Singal completed his tenure in September, 2018. However, it was talked that he would not be transferred untill the forthcoming elections.

The Election Commission had earlier asked the state government to effect transfers of officers in their home towns. The transfer of Vishwas Nangre-Patil from Kolhapur division was seen in this light.