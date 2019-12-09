Violation of yellow line rule at Ghoti toll plaza

Nashik : The Ghoti Toll Plaza on Mumbai Agra Highway (NH-3) is violating the yellow line rule every day. The commuters from both the sides are suffering due to the careless attitude of toll plaza administration. The commuters have to wait for 25 to 30 minutes on Ghoti toll naka to cross it.

The traffic of vehicles crosses a way far from the yellow line but the administration does not allow the vehicles to move forward. As per the instruction and rules of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the toll plaza authorities are supposed to let go the vehicles is the queue of vehicles go beyond yellow line.

During night time the toll plaza observes heavy traffic towards Mumbai. Sometimes the line goes a kilometer long , which creates chaos at the place. On regular basis it take 10 to 15 minutes to pass the vehicle from its entry point at toll plaza and in traffic it takes around 25 to 30 minutes. As per the rules of NHAI the queue of the vehicles should not go above the yellow line drawn at toll plaza. But at Ghoti toll plaza the yellow line rules are violated by its administration.