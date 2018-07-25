Nashik: Vilas Birari installed as state President of Builders Association of India (BAI) by the hands of National President A.Puhazhendi in a programme. He has appealed to many people to look after the various infrastructure development initiative from the government for the past four years as good oppourtunity.

While expressing his thoughts after the acquisition, Vilas Birari said that there are many challenges along with many opportunities, which have always been the key role of the members of our organization in the country’s creation and they will follow the government’s comprehensive law for the welfare of the workers.

Rameshwar Malani took charge as Secretary and Sanjay Patkar took charge as State Treasurer. Outgoing State President Ravindra Athavale, President of Nashik, Gopal Atal, Western Region’s Vice President Pratap Salunke, Former State President Avinash Patil were present on this occasion